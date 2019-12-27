Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will announce $109.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.66 million and the lowest is $108.50 million. Nevro reported sales of $107.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $384.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.82 million to $387.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.93 million, with estimates ranging from $411.53 million to $442.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $83,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth $2,449,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $117.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,983. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 0.31. Nevro has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $117.53.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

