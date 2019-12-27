New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.50

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.50 and traded as high as $32.90. New York Times shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 361,197 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $2,038,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,830,649.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,267,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,218,472.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 27.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in New York Times by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 1,166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 244,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in New York Times by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in New York Times by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

