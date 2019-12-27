Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.30

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.30 and traded as high as $19.41. Newell Brands shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 884,400 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

