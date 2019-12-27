NIX Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $70,572.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $20.33 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,220.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.01736385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.61 or 0.02653923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00559154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00625462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062390 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00382934 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

