Nomura Trims Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $45.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective trimmed by Nomura from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Carnival has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Carnival by 1.0% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

