Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.97 Million

Analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will post sales of $72.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.01 million to $74.92 million. Nordic American Tanker reported sales of $44.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full-year sales of $189.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.64 million to $191.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $239.83 million, with estimates ranging from $238.41 million to $241.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 74,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.72. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

