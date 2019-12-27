North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NOA stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.62. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $126.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

