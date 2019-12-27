Northcoast Research Weighs in on Toro Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toro in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Toro’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

TTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. Toro has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toro’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Toro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Toro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

