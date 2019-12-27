Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

NOC stock opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $228.00 and a one year high of $383.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.69.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $73,898,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 490.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 203,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after buying an additional 169,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

