Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $493,818.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00087061 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and $493,818.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.01212766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.