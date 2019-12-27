Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.73

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 5607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 93.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 620,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 300,264 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 67.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 333,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 134,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.