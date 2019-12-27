OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.24. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,013,400 shares.

OGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.74.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.38 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.