Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLBK opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $490.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

