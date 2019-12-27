Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ONB. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after acquiring an additional 862,874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,641,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 620,888 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $4,869,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

