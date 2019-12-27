OneRoot Network Market Cap Tops $2.56 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $2.53 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

