OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.48).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target (up from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of OneSavings Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total transaction of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

OneSavings Bank stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 431 ($5.67). The stock had a trading volume of 290,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 393.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 368.24. OneSavings Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

