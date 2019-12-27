Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Update

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, an increase of 202.8% from the November 28th total of 193,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 362.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.