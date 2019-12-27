OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

