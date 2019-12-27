Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

ORTX stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -1.18. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,778,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

