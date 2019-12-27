Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.92

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 148918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Beacon Securities upgraded Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.26.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Robert Wares purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,534,585 shares in the company, valued at C$4,573,063.30. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,000,500. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,630 in the last ninety days.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

