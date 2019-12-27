Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Up 63.8% in December

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the November 28th total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

