Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives $5.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.94.

OTIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

