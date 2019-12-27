Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $107,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $5,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,789,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

