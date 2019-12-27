Parachute Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market capitalization of $105,152.00 and $844.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,889,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,451,050 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

