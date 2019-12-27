Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of PE opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,073,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 259,884 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

