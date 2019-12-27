PAX Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.53 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $498,669.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,491.04 or 0.20657065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.87 or 0.05893169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001182 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

