Peerplays Price Reaches $0.25 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003404 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $66,398.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01217928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118825 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

