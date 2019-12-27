Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

In related news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $60,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

