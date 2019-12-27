PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 945851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.70.

PetroTal Company Profile (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

