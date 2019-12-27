PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives $4.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of analysts have commented on PFSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PFSweb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.03. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. Research analysts forecast that PFSweb will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

