Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Elephas Investment Management Ltd

Elephas Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,990 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 5.0% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

