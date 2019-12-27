Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Nanex. Phore has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $321.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,609,544 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

