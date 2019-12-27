Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives $31.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $11,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,435,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

