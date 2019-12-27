Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 366.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 62,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 54.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 835,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 161,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

