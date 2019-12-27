Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 653,934 shares.The stock last traded at $32.86 and had previously closed at $33.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,114.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 446,174 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

