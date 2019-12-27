Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLYA. TheStreet cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

