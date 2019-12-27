Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $4.15. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 131,992 shares traded.

PSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

