Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Director Acquires C$99,316.80 in Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Director David L. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.86 per share, with a total value of C$99,316.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$308,358.80.

Shares of PTS stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.52 million and a PE ratio of 24.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.77. Points International Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.60 and a 12-month high of C$20.62.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

