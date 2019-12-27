Polymath 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.64 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and DDEX. Polymath has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $4.64 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00558775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009886 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,217,136 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit, Binance, Ethfinex, DDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Bittrex, Koinex and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

