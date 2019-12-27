Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, OKEx and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $924,272.00 and approximately $19,061.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.01212729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119356 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Primas

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OKEx, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

