Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

In other news, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,797.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,175 shares of company stock valued at $205,493 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 743,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 340,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,066 shares during the period. VHCP Management III LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,072,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 263,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

