Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.46. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 139,644 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

In related news, insider Cooper Gregory purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 65,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

