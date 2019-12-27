Qiagen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 16,740 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,462% compared to the average daily volume of 1,072 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

QGEN stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

