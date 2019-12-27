QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Receives $54.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 380,815 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,107,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

QTS opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

