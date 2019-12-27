QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.30

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.30 and traded as high as $88.81. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $88.77, with a volume of 2,435,244 shares traded.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

The firm has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,905 shares of company stock worth $9,945,126. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after buying an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,743 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,880,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,200,669,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

