Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,588 shares of company stock worth $7,187,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 100,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. Rapid7 has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

