Raymond James Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $60.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BIP. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 126,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

