Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the lowest is ($3.85). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.14) to ($4.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $230.00 target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,080. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $217.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 2.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $224.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.83.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

