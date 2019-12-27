Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the November 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $234,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.