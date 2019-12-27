Reviewing Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Eos International (NASDAQ:EOSI)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Eos International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -28.35% 8.92% 6.66% Eos International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arco Platform and Eos International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eos International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Eos International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Eos International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and Eos International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $100.06 million 10.70 -$22.54 million $0.27 167.44 Eos International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eos International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arco Platform.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Eos International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Eos International

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

